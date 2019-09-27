Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 36,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,181. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

