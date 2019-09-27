Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) traded down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 2,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 264 claims covering an area of approximately 5,792 hectares located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 343 claims covering an area of approximately 7,780 hectares located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldstar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.