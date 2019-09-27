Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 309.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,124. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $912.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

