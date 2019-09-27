GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.52, 1,577,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,262,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

