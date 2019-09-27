Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

