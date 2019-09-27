Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

GRBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $532.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

