GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 1,272,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,258. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,119.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

