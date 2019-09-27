Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFED. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

