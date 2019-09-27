Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $67.00, approximately 3,211,108 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,052,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $50,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $753,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,924,867 shares of company stock worth $479,300,606. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.