Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.85

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $18.76. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2,646 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

In related news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

