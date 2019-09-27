Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,670,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hasbro by 88.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

HAS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

