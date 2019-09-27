Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $783,692.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $783,692.00 and approximately $225,789.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,259.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.02124116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.02707906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00683787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00703599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00455175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

