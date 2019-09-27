Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 1344717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.