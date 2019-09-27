HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Purchases $23,130,000.00 in Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,556. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.