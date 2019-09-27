Head to Head Contrast: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Surface Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.62 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.29 Surface Oncology $59.42 million 0.70 -$6.60 million ($0.33) -4.55

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Surface Oncology does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 26.64% 37.12% 13.06% Surface Oncology -168.44% -44.63% -25.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 4 17 1 2.78 Surface Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $82.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Surface Oncology on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.