Head-To-Head Survey: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -9.11% -78.15% -19.81% Youngevity International -15.91% -90.25% -27.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Youngevity International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.07 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Youngevity International $162.45 million 0.82 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Youngevity International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for iMedia Brands and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Youngevity International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.32%. Given Youngevity International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Youngevity International is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Youngevity International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

