Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 23,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 291.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

