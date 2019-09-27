Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 79,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,332. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,869 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,735.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 777,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 457,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,401,000 after acquiring an additional 441,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.