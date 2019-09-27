Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,811,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 169,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 137,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.39 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

