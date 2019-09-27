Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $605.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $52,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,525.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 476.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.