Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 857.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230,805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $120,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,333,000 after acquiring an additional 261,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 93,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.