Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Position Reduced by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,070,000 after buying an additional 366,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 245,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

