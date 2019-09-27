HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

