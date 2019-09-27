HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OZ Management LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 611,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.95.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,843. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $554.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

