HM Payson & Co. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 873,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after buying an additional 710,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. 72,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.