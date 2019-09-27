HM Payson & Co. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 147,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 238.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,018.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,433. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

