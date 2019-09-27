HM Payson & Co. Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 310,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 86,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926,172. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

