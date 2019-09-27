HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

ECL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,538. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

