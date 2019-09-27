HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,773 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $46,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 150,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,286. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

