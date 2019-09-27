HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,888 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 202,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

