HM Payson & Co. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $286.71. 58,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

