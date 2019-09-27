Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.43 ($2.89).

Shares of HOC traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.72). 1,183,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.30. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

