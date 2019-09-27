Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$25.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.29. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$111.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

