Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 127,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,483. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.