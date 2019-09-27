Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,483. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. The company has a market cap of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $47,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

