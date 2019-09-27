HSBC Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €10.00 Price Target

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.25 ($13.08).

ETR AM3D opened at €13.56 ($15.77) on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of €21.80 ($25.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.51.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

