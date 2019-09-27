Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,061,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.95% of Humana worth $341,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $238,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Humana stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $260.90. 164,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,435. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

