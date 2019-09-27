Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $891,845.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit. Humaniq has a market cap of $891,845.00 and $79,380.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01030959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

