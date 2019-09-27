Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.86, 5,194,856 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,649,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. GMP Securities lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 678.33 and a beta of 0.02.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 607,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iamgold by 45.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 621,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Iamgold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,965,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iamgold by 9.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,723,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 320,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

