ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.03. ICC has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.12.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John R. Klockau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 9,971 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $139,594.00. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

