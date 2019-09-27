ICE ROCK MINING Market Cap Hits $665,753.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $665,753.00 and $33,555.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ICE ROCK MINING Token Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

