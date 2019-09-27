Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Icon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.29.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Icon by 107.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,005,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 521,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Icon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after acquiring an additional 154,142 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Icon by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icon by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

