Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Identiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Identiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

INVE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,107. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.44. Identiv has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

