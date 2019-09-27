iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,125. iFresh has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

