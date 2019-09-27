II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,388 shares during the quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of II-VI worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 75,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,201. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley cut their target price on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.45.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

