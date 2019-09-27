Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,530,704,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $619,428,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $3,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,390.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.55, for a total value of $1,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,904,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,898 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,075 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

