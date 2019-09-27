InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 16%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares traded down 16% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $22.24, 1,431,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,031,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

