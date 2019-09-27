Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:EPRF)

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.