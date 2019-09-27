Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 4,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,227. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

