Insider Buying: AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Buys £24,998 in Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Mark Chambers purchased 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,998 ($32,664.31).

Mark Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Mark Chambers acquired 15,625 shares of AFH Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

Shares of AFH Financial Group stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Friday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of $121.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFHP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

